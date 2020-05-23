Northern Railway opens reservation counters at more than 137 major stations for booking tickets

The Northern Railway has opened Passenger Reservation System Counters at more than 137 major stations or cities for booking tickets, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The locations were made operational on May 22 and passengers can book their tickets on any of them. It is to be noted that all precautions like wearing masks or face covers, social distancing norms will have to be adhered to while waiting to book tickets at the reservation counters.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Northern Railway said, "Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters for booking berths/seats in the announced trains have been opened at more than 137 locations over NRly. Passengers may book their tickets on any of them. Wearing of Mask/Face Cover & Social Distancing etc is the call of the hour."

The Division-wise list of operational PRS Counters are--

PRS Locations over Delhi Division (46): Meerut Cantt., Deoband, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Jind, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Muradnagar, Modinagar, Meerut City, Muzzaffar Nagar, Panipat, Karnal, Bahadurgarh, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Palam, Palwal, Jhajjar, Greater Noida, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Sahibabad, Nangloi, New Ghaziabad, Khatauli, Maur, Mini Secretariat, Rohtah, Shakurbasti, Narwana, Central Admin Tribunal, Dwarka Court, Noli, Saket Court, UPSC, Shamli, Jakhal, Mansa, Samli, Gohana, Kaithal, Pataudi Road, Shahbad Markanda and Tohana.

PRS Locations over Delhi Area (20): IRCA, Delhi Main, Delhi Sahadra, Ghaziabad, Noida, Nizamuddin, Okhla, Tuglakabad, Lajpat Nagar, All India Medical Science, Sarojani Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Sakurbasti, Rohini, Subzi Mandi, Adarsh Nagar, Karkardoma, Parliament, Railway Board and Press Club of India.

PRS Locations over Ambala Division (11): Ambala, Chandigarh, Jagadhri, Kalka, Saharanpur, Patiala, Bathinda, Rajpura, Sirhind, Abohar and Una Himachal.

PRS Locations over Firozpur Division (14): Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Firozpur, Jalandhar Cantt., Phagwara, Pathankot, Pathankot Cantt, Udhampur, BEAS, Faridkot & Kathua.

PRS Locations over Moradabad Division (20): Amroha, Moradabad, Chandausi, Balamu, Dehradun, Hardoi, Shahjehanpur, Haridwar, Rishikesh, IIT Roorkee, Laksar, Jwalapur, Sitapur City, Anjhi Shahabad, Bareilly, Najibabad, Nagina, Dharamnagar, Kotdwara and Rampur.

PRS Locations over Lucknow Division (26): Lucknow, Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Pratapgagh, Lalganj, Faizabad, Akbarpur, Manak Nagar, Prayaga, Jaunpur, Barabanki, Alam Nagar, Phaphamau, Ayodhya, Unnao, Janghai, Amethi, Sultanpur, Daryabad, Rudauli, Dalmau, Lalganj, Phulpur, Bhadohi. Gauriganj and Jais.