NEW DELHI: Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, who is awestruck by the mesmerising beauty of ‘Incredible India’, recently shared a beautiful picture of Shimla with a heart emoji. Taking to Twitter, Solheim wrote, " Incredible India. This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla."

Incredible India This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla @thehomestays pic.twitter.com/Bmacihw6Mr — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 22, 2022

Responding to his tweet, a user said, "Thank you...for constantly showing the world, the beautiful side of India." The Norwegian diplomat had been sharing amazing and stunningly beautiful pictures of India on his Twitter handle.

He recently shared an aerial picture of a beachside road in Karnataka's Udupi, calling it the world's most beautiful cycling route'.

Last year, Solheim shared what he described as a ‘Magical Night of Ladakh.’

Incredible India

Magical Night of Ladakh. Thanks @Sidbakaria pic.twitter.com/3eq4WeIwcW — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 31, 2021

Erik Solheim, 67, is a Norwegian diplomat and former politician. He served in the Norwegian government from 2005 to 2012 as Minister of International Development and Minister of the Environment, and as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme from 2016 to 2018.

Solheim is a member of the Green Party.