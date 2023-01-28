topStoriesenglish2566744
NewsIndia
TOURIST RESCUED IN KASHMIR

Norwegian Tourist Rescued from Skiing Slopes in Gulmarg by Local Police

The foreign tourist from Norway got stuck while skiing in Khar Nallah forests Drung. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 11:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Norwegian Tourist Rescued from Skiing Slopes in Gulmarg by Local Police

Kashmir: Police on Saturday rescued a Norwegian tourist who lost his track on return from skiing in Gulmarg and got stuck in Khar Nallah forests Drung, police said.

“Acting upon the information, two police rescue teams of police station Gulmarg and Tourism Department were formed who followed two tracks around the forest area and finally reached the location of the foreign skier,” a police official told GNS, adding, “He was rescued from the forest area of Drung by the rescue teams and was brought back to Gulmarg safely.”

The foreign tourist, Oeyvind Aamot of Norway, who arrived in the morning at Gulmarg and went skiing, expressed his gratitude towards Baramulla police for their timely help.

LSSP Baramulla has appreciated the rescue teams and announced a cash reward in their favour, the official added. 

