'Not A New Threat': Health Minister JP Nadda Addresses Concerns Over 5 HMPV Cases In India

As fears regarding the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) increased in India, with five confirmed cases, Health Minister JP Nadda sought to calm the public on Monday. In a video message, he assured the nation that HMPV is not a new virus and urged people not to panic.

Nadda emphasized that the government is closely monitoring the situation, with appropriate measures in place to safeguard public health.

HMPV: Not a New Threat

The Health Minister explained that HMPV is not a recent discovery, having been first identified in 2001. According to Nadda, the virus has been circulating worldwide for many years.

Health experts have reassured that HMPV, which spreads through the air via respiratory droplets, is not a novel virus. It can affect people of all age groups but is more prevalent during the winter and early spring months, when respiratory viruses tend to spread more easily.

India’s Response to Rising Cases

India confirmed five cases of HMPV on Monday. These cases include two from Bengaluru, Karnataka, one from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and one each from Chennai and Salem in Tamil Nadu.

The virus is typically associated with mild cold-like symptoms but can lead to more severe issues for infants or individuals with weakened immune systems. Although HMPV accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, it generally causes mild illness in most adults due to pre-existing immunity.

Ongoing Monitoring and Surveillance

Minister Nadda also reassured the public that health authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation. He mentioned that the Ministry of Health, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are monitoring reports of HMPV cases not only in India but also in neighboring countries, including China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has acknowledged the situation, and its report will be shared soon.

In addition to the efforts to track HMPV cases, Nadda referenced the monitoring of other respiratory viruses across the country. According to the ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, there has been no significant surge in common respiratory pathogens.

The government has also held a joint monitoring meeting, chaired by the Director General for Health Services, to review the current situation and ensure readiness for any emerging health challenges.