'Not Afraid Of Yogi, Modi': Engineering Student Tries To Behead Bus Driver In UP; Injured In Police Encounter

In an incident similar to Rajasthan's Udaipur where tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by two Islamic extremists, a B.Tech student tried to behead a bus driver and conductor in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The accused identified as Lareb Hashmi did not show any regret and even shot a video after fleeing the spot. In the video, he not only raised Islamic slogans but claimed that he doesn't fear the Modi-Yogi governments.

In the video, Hasmi claimed to have prepared to attack the bus driver and conductor. The bus driver and conductor are undergoing treatment and their situation is said to be critical. They have been admitted to Swarooprani Nehru Hospital of the Medical College for treatment. After the attack, the student ran away waving the cleaver in his hand. While running away, the accused student was waving his knife and raising religious slogans.

According to the driver of the city bus, while attacking, the accused was saying that the Jihadi is still alive. An 8-second video of the accused student waving his pistol is also going viral on social media. The accused student is a first-year B.Tech student at United Engineering College.

Police have arrested the student from near Chandi Port, about two and a half kilometres from the incident site. According to DCP Yamunanagar Abhinav Tyagi, legal action is being taken in the matter by registering an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC. The accused student is being interrogated.

According to him, there was a dispute with the bus conductor over some fare amount. The accused student had boarded an electric bus from Shantipuram Phaphamau to Raymond to go to the engineering college. Accused student Lareb Hashmi suddenly attacked conductor Harikesh Vishwakarma with a baton in front of the college gate. Before the other students were present on the bus and the driver could understand anything, the student got down from the bus and ran away waving his knife.

A video of the accused is also going viral on social media in which he is shouting religious and crazy slogans while running away. In the viral video, the accused student is saying that he has no regrets for attacking the driver and conductor. He is also heard saying that he is not afraid of the Yogi and Modi government.

Late in the night, during the interrogation of the accused student, he also tried to attack the police team. In response to this, the police opened fire, in which the accused student was shot in the leg. The accused student has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.