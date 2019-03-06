Not bothered about threats and abuses, will do whatever it takes to make India strong: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is not bothered about threats and abuses against him and asserted that he would do whatever it was needed to make India strong.

Citing a Congress leader's remarks on 'killing' him, he said, "I am not bothered about threats and abuses. Will do whatever it takes to make India strong."

Addressing a grand rally in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram, he lashed out at the Opposition, he said they are guided by politics and selfish interests and neither want a strong India or a strong armed force.

"Modi hatred" is reaching new levels daily, he said and added that "there is a competition on who abuses him the most...Some even abuse my lower caste."

"The opposition should clearly state their plan to take the nation forward," he said. He reiterated his "maha milawat," jibe (adulteration alliance) against them.

PM Modi recalled that as many as 50 governments were dismissed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi using Article 356. Even the DMK had become a victim, he said and hit out at the Dravidian party led by M K Stalin, saying "opportunism has prevailed overvalues".

"If dynasty did not like a leader, the state government was dismissed. Fifty governments were dismissed by Indira Gandhi. If there is one party that has abused Article 356 again and again, it is Congress," said the prime minister.

In his first public rally in Tamil Nadu after his party inked a poll pact with the AIADMK, he announced that the Centre has decided to rename the Chennai Central Railway Station after late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

Acceding to a long-time demand of the ruling party, PM Modi said, "We have decided to rename the Chennai Central Station after the great MGR."

The Prime Minister also said that "We are also seriously thinking about ensuring that flights to and from Tamil Nadu have inflight announcements in the Tamil language."