National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, during his campaign in Budgam, where he is contesting elections, said that the restoration of Article 370 is not impossible as it was not a decision made by God. He noted that the Supreme Court, which gave the verdict against the article, could tomorrow rule in their favor. “The court has ruled in our favor three times before, and it can do so again. Nothing is impossible,” he stated.

Omar further explained, "Three previous decisions made by the Supreme Court were changed by a five-judge bench, and in the future, a seven-judge bench could also reverse the decision."

He was responding to Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently said that Article 370 is now history and will never be part of India's Constitution again.

Targeting Shah, Abdullah added that the Home Minister should focus on the current situation and the rise of terrorism in Jammu, saying, "The Centre has been directly ruling Jammu & Kashmir for the last ten years. So, who is responsible for the situation in Jammu now?"

Earlier, Farooq Abdullah stated, "We will fight for the restoration of Article 370 and will again approach the Supreme Court." He added that the National Conference remains committed and will continue its fight for the restoration of Article 370.