Not in favour of complete lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Clarifying his take on lifting lockdown in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he is not in favour of complete lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra, adding that we need to strike balance between health and economy amid the challenge posed by COVID19 pandemic.

"I will never say that the lockdown will be lifted completely. But I have started reopening a few things gradually. Once reopened, it shouldn''t be shut again. Hence, I prefer taking steps in phases. You can't just think about economy or health. There needs to be a balance between the two," he said in an interview published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

The lockdown in Maharashtra will continue till July 31 and the state government had started lifting the restrictions in phase-wise manner under its ''Mission Begin Again'' initiative.

Thackeray also said, "This pandemic is a global war. It has affected the entire world. Those countries which had lifted the lockdown in haste thinking that it was over, were again forced to impose it to curb the spread. In Australia, they had to rope in Army."

Pointing out those opposing lockdown Thackeray said, ''they say that lockdown is affecting the economy. To such people, I would say that I am ready to lift the lockdown, but if people die due to it, would you take the responsibility?'', stressing that he is also concerned about the economy.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with 13,132 fatalities, followed by Delhi 3,777, Tamil Nadu 3,320.