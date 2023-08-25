'Not Modi’S Private Property...: Owaisi Tears Into BJP Govt Over China Border Row

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi today tore into the Narendra Modi government over border row with China. Taking to Twitter after China released a statement post the meeting of President Xi Jinping and PM Modi, Owaisi accused the Modi government of keeping the country in the dark. He also alleged that the Prime Minister's Office is going around asking for meetings with the Chinese President and asking what PM Modi is trying to hide.

"Our PM is going around asking for meetings with the Chinese President while keeping his own country in the dark about the real situation on the Ladakh border. What is Modi trying to hide? Why is the Modi government putting pressure on the army to accept anything as a solution to the border crisis? Why is it not insisting on a return to status quo ante of May 2020? Why is Modi rewarding China’s illegal military move?" said Owaisi.

The Lok Sabha MP further asked why can't PM Modi stand up to Xi. "Our brave soldiers have stayed on the border for 40 months and are not cowed down by the Chinese. Why can’t Modi stand up to Xi, and trust our soldiers? Is this loss of territory acceptable to Modi? The capitulation by the Modi government before China on the border issue is shameful and dangerous. This is not Modi’s private property, it is a matter of national security and needs to be debated in a special session of parliament," Owaisi said.

Owaisi's remarks came after China in a statement said that the meeting between Xi Jinping and Modi was held on the Indian side's request. "President Xi stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region," said China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.