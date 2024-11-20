BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday dismissed allegations of distributing cash to influence voters, asserting that he was too experienced to engage in such activities, especially at a hotel owned by political opponents.

The controversy was sparked after Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur charged Tawde with distributing ₹5 crore at the Vivanta Hotel in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai, just hours before assembly polls. The BJP leader denied all allegations squarely, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

"I Am Not Stupid": Tawde Refutes Claims

Speaking to reporters, Tawde rejected the claims, saying, "The Vivanta Hotel is owned by the Thakurs. I am not stupid to go to their hotel and distribute money there." He added that he had been in politics for 40 years and was well-versed in election rules, including the silence period before polls.

His presence at the hotel was only to guide party workers on voting procedures, said Tawde. "I was having a casual chat with party workers. I was not campaigning," he clarified.

Police Recover ₹9.93 Lakh, Register FIRs

BVA leaders claimed that ₹5 crore was distributed. On the other hand, election officers said that ₹9.93 lakh in cash was seized from hotel rooms. The police have registered two FIRs against Tawde, BJP candidate Rajan Naik and others for the alleged cash distribution.

Another FIR was lodged against BJP and BVA functionaries for purportedly holding a press conference in contravention of the election code of conduct. All the cases were registered at the Tulinj police station in Palghar district.

MVA Seeks Probe

Opposition leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have demanded a proper probe by the Election Commission into the alleged violations.

Tawde expressed disbelief that national leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Sule were being drawn into the controversy. "The ₹5 crore that Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Sule saw—please send it to me. They can deposit it into my bank account," he quipped.

Tawde again reiterated that no cash was found on him and accused opposition leaders of resorting to baseless accusations. "BJP people are no longer stupid to distribute money in a hotel owned by opposition parties. They should realise this much," he said.