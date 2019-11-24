Not sure if Ajit Pawar is tweeting himself, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

NEW DELHI: After Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took to microblogging site Twitter declaring that he was still in the BJP and party chief Sharad Pawar remains his leader, senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that he was not sure if Ajit was tweeting himself or not.

Malik said, "The way Ajit is tweeting, it doesn't look like he is tweeting on his own. Rather, it seems like some company is tweeting on his behalf,"

Malik added that if Ajit considered uncle Sharad Pawar as his leader, then he will correct his mistake. Malik's statement came in response to NCP leader Ajit Pawar tweeting that he was and will always remain a part of NCP under the leadership of Sharad Pawar.

Taking to Twitter, Ajit Pawar said, "I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader."

This is Ajit Pawar's first statement following the dramatic day justifying his joining hands with the BJP, Ajit Pawar said that NCP's alliance with the saffron party would provide a stable government in Maharashtra for next five years.

Ajit Pawar had further claimed that the NCP's alliance with the saffron party would provide a stable government in Maharashtra for next five years.

"Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people," he said.

However, after Ajit tweeted, NCP chief Sharad Pawar responded to him and said, "Ajit's statement misleading and false", while adding that their was no question of NCP's tie up with the BJP.

There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra.

NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

"There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people," the NCP chief said.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil, who has been given as constitutional rights of NCP leader in legislative assembly requested Ajit Pawar to return to NCP for "the sake of the state."

" @Ajitpawarspeaks, You are a founding member of the Nationalist Congress Party. We have all grown up in the shadow of the venerable Pawar Saheb. However, for the sake of the state, saheb has decided not to go with the BJP. Respecting this decision of sir, return to us," he wrote in Marathi language.

After Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis becoming the CM, Sharad Pawar convened an all-party meeting which Ajit skipped. In the meeting, Ajit was also removed as NCP leader in legislative assembly with senior NCP leader Jayant Patil being given all his constitutional rights.

According to sources, Sharad had asked Ajit to resign from the deputy chief minister's post, to which the nephew declined, making his stand of joining hands with the BJP clear.