Covovax vaccine will be ready to launch in India by September, says SII

New Delhi: Two days after the announcement that the Novavax vaccine 'Covovax' is highly effective against COVID-19, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has now said that they will be ready to launch it in India by September.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) told an English news channel that the coronavirus vaccine will be available by the month of September if they get the required regulatory nod from the Centre.

Poonawalla also said that they are planning to start clinical trials of Covovax for children from the next month.

This is to be noted that the Serum Institute of India has a vaccine manufacturing agreement with Novavax Inc, a US-based company.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, had also commented on the Novavax vaccine and said that its efficacy data is 'promising'.

"What we are learning from the available data that this vaccine is very safe and it is highly effective but what makes this vaccine relevant for today is the fact that this vaccine will be produced in India by the Serum Institute of India," Dr Paul said.

He added that the preparatory work has already been accomplished by the Serum Institute and it is also conducting a bridging trial, which is in advanced stages of completion.

"I am also hoping that they will also start trials on children which is of special interest to all of us," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV