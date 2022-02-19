'Now India will move forward': Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates over 12,000 smart classrooms in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (February 19, 2022) inaugurated over 12,000 smart classrooms in 240 government schools in the national capital at Rajkiya Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajokri.

Delhi’s Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain were also present at the event.

A total of 12,430 new smart classrooms have been inaugurated today following which the tally of new classrooms built by the Kejriwal government will reach 20,000 which is synonymous with 537 new school buildings.

The specialties of the new building constructed by the government include the designer desk in the classrooms, libraries, multipurpose halls for the conduct of events, said a statement issued by the Delhi government.

The inauguration comes a day ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting.

A few hours before the inauguration ceremony, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, said he will give a befitting reply to the "corrupt people targeting AAP" today.

"All the corrupt people of the country have gathered against us. Today, by inaugurating 12,430 modern classrooms in the Delhi schools, we will give them a befitting reply," read Kejriwal`s tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 19, 2022

The Delhi CM said that the country has decided to move forward and not bow down to the "corrupt people".

"This country will not bow down to these corrupt people. Now the country has decided. Now the country will move forward. Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh`s dreams will be fulfilled," he said.

It may be noted that AAP chief’s remarks come amid the ongoing row over the allegations levelled against him by a founding member of the party, Kumar Vishwas.

(With agency inputs)

