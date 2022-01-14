हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Train guard

Now, no ‘guard’ in trains as Indian Railways redesignates post as ‘train manager’ with immediate effect

The revised designation is more in consonance with their existing duties and responsibilities and will improve the motivation level of Guards now Train Managers, the railways said in a tweet.

Now, no 'guard' in trains as Indian Railways redesignates post as 'train manager' with immediate effect

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Indian Railways on Friday informed that it has decided to re-designate the post of ‘Guard’ as “Train Manager” with immediate effect. 

The revised designations will not entail any change in their pay levels, method of recruitment, existing duties and responsibilities, seniority and avenues of promotion, a statement from the Indian Railways said.

 

 

The revised designations will not entail any change in their pay levels, method of recruitment, existing duties and responsibilities, seniority and avenues of promotion, a statement from the Indian Railways said.

As per revised guidelines, assistant guard will now be called assistant passenger train manager, and goods guard will be called goods train manager. 

Senior goods guard has been re-designated as senior goods train manager, senior passenger guard is now senior passenger train manager.

