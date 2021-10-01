हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Odisha

Now, Odisha bans sale and use of firecrackers during festive season, details here

In order to curb the spread of infection, Odisha banned the sale and use of firecrackers during the festival season. 

Now, Odisha bans sale and use of firecrackers during festive season, details here
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday (September 30) prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season. 

"With a view to protecting the health of general public and to curb the spread of infection, sale and use of firecrackers shall remain prohibited during this festive month," reads the state government order.

The state government further extended the night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am for a month from October 1 to November 1, 2021 in all urban areas of the state.

However, the night curfew in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will be imposed from 8 pm to 5 am from October 11 to October 20. "All religious festivals/functions will be observed in restricted manner, considering the local COVID situation. District authorities will take the decision and may impose restrictions to the entry of devotees into religious place or place of worship," the order adds. 

It further said local authorities may decide the number of persons to attend any religious festival/ ritual/ puja in their jurisdictions with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

