Now, open-air dining permitted at East Delhi eateries too, EDMC unveils new policy

New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Friday (September 17, 2021) approved a policy that allows restaurants and eateries to serve food and beverages in open spaces such as terraces or balconies.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, an order issued by the civic body said, “....the use of open space/terrace abutting licensed eating houses for service purpose is allowed and will be regulated as per the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Act, 1957, requisite technical terms and conditions are applicable....”

Additionally, the EDMC senior officials also confirmed that the mayor has given the policy an anticipatory approval, following which the civic body issued the order.

As per this new policy, the applicants will have to submit a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the landowner for using the open space/terrace for service purposes only as well as from Delhi Fire Service (DFS). It also adds that no food preparation will be allowed in the open area.

“If liquor is being served in the open spaces, it has to be done in a way that it is not visible to passersby, which means that it should have a wall with a provision for regulated entry/exit. The open space should also have direct access or opening to the main road,” the order added.

The applicants will also have to submit the building structural safety certificate by the registered structural engineer to secure permission from the civic body. Along with this, the order also added that the restaurant owners will be charged an open service area fee along with the licence fee for operating such spaces.

“The fee for operating open spaces will be charged at the rate of ₹200 per square feet for restaurants that are rated less than four stars. For restaurants operating in star hotels (four stars and above) the rate will be ₹400 per square feet. The validity of the licence will be up to three years and will be renewed accordingly with licence of eating house,” a Public health department was quoted as saying in the report.

meanwhile, EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal also said that besides providing a legal sanction to open-air dining, which has been a long-standing demand from restaurant owners, the order will also help boost revenue.

“There are many five-star hotels in our area as well as a number of standalone restaurants, and we hope to earn a substantial revenue. This will give the eating outlets a new boost during the pandemic as well. Also, those who have been trying to have open-air dining for a long will now have it easy. It works both ways and benefits both the corporation as well as restaurant owners, and also those who want to dine in the open,” said Aggarwal.

