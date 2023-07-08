Now, Seedhi Urination Vitim Demands Release Of Accused Pervez Shukla, Says THIS

Bhopal: The victim of the public urination incident in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh has appealed to the state government to release the accused, Pravesh Shukla. The victim, an indigenous tribal, stated that the accused has realized his mistake. Pravesh Shukla was arrested by the police on Wednesday after being accused of urinating on Dhasmat Rawat, a member of the tribal community who had come from the village. The incident was captured in a viral video on social media, leading to the registration of a case against the accused and his subsequent arrest.

Victim Urges Release of Accused

"Pravesh Shukla has realized his mistake"

In addition to the charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, strict action has also been initiated against Shukla under the National Security Act (NSA). Currently, Shukla is in jail, and his alleged illegal portion of land in Sidhi has been demolished. When asked about the action taken against the accused on Friday, Rawat said, "I demand from the government that he has realized his mistake, and now Pravesh Shukla should be released. Whatever happened in the past, he has realized his mistake."

"He is the priest of our village, and we demand his release"

When questioned about the demand for release despite the offensive act committed by the accused, Rawat stated, "Yes, I agree. He is the priest of our village, and we, the community, request the government to release him." Rawat also mentioned that apart from the construction of a road in the village, they do not demand anything more from the government. The incident has sparked a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh as the state assembly elections are scheduled to take place at the end of the year. The Congress party has accused the accused of having connections with a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, while the BJP has denied any association with him.

Political Controversy and Public Reaction

CM Shivraj Chouhan requested forgiveness from the victim Dhasmat Rawat

It should be noted that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed the feet of the victim at his residence in Bhopal on Thursday and apologized for the degrading incident. However, the opposition parties dismissed Chouhan's gesture as a mere political drama. The state government has also approved financial assistance of INR 500,000 to the victim and provided an additional amount of INR 150,000 for the construction of his house. A Brahmin organization, while condemning Shukla's act on Friday, stated that while his action was condemnable, his family members should not be punished for his behavior.