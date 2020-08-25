Now, will Pakistan confess about sheltering Dawood Ibrahim?

NEW DELHI: So far, Pakistan has been consistently denying the accusations of sheltering the most wanted gangster and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. But, the recent coverage of ZEE News telecasted in its Prime Time show DNA revealed some exclusive images, facts and proofs of Dawood’s presence in Pakistan.

The show located the exact address of Dawood Ibrahim’s residence as “D13-Block 4, KDA, Scheme-5, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan”. Further, it also revealed some pictures of the residence from outside. Reportedly, the gangster is currently living in a high security DHA (Defence Housing Authority) area, where senior army officials of Pakistan reside. This information can prove really decisive and take the security agencies closer to catching the gangster than ever. Reportedly, this ground-breaking revelation has been extracted from the confessions of few of the closest gang members of Dawood, who were arrested in a money laundering case in UK in the year 2018-2019.

On 18th August this year, as a response to UN’s letter, Pakistan issued a notification accepting Dawood’s presence in the country and imposed strict financial restrictions on the gangster. But soon, after Pakistan backing off from its own notification, it is evident that even the Pakistan government is trying to safeguard the gangster. But for how long?

Apart from the pictures of the residence, which may be questioned as a proof, ZEE News put forward some facts and evidences which cannot be overlooked. Here’s the list:

1. Dawood’s CNIC (Computerised National Identity Card): 42301-2739090-9

2. Dawood Ibrahim’s Passport generated with a Pakistani address

3. Passport of Mahjabeen Shaikh (Dawood’s wife) with a Pakistani address

4. Moeen Nawaz (Dawood’s Son) CNIC: 42301-9731016-9

5. VISA of Mahrukh Junaid Miandad (Dawood’s daughter) with a Pakistani address

6. Pakistan Bank Accounts of Dawood’s family members

7. Property Details of Dawood’s family members in Pakistan

And, not just the relatives, Dawood’s love for Cinema and glamour led him to his new-found affection – Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat. An actress with mediocre acting skills, who witnesses a sudden success just after one popular item number, and further goes on to receive one of the most prestigious award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. Sounds like a fairytale but probably not. Even the media and the people in Pakistan believe that it is due to someone’s extremely powerful influence which has led to the sky-rocketing success of this actress; and who other than Dawood Ibrahim can have such influence over Cinema, Government and the Administration.

So, under the light of the recent revelations made by ZEE News, Dawood Ibrahim’s presence in Pakistan is quite evident; and at the same time, it is difficult for the Pakistan Government to strike off the accusations. Now, after Pakistan and the most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim have been exposed in front of the whole world, how will Pakistan react to this? Now, will Pakistan confess about sheltering the Gangster?