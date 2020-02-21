NRC will not be implemented in entire country, says Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Narendra Modi

National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in entire country clarified Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Narendra Modi. Thackeray, along with son Aaditya, met PM Modi in the national capital and asserted PM Modi has promised him that NRC will only be implemented in Assam.

He added that nobody needs to be afraid of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), adding that NPR is the Census. He, "National Population Register (NPR) not going to throw anyone out of the country."

The Maharashtra CM added that PM Modi promised to extend all cooperation to the Maharashtra government. "Had good discussion with PM over issues concerning Maharashtra," said CM Thackeray.

This is Uddhav`s first visit to Delhi after assuming the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister. The meeting between Uddhav and Modi comes ahead of the Assembly session of Maharashtra that is scheduled to begin on February 24.

The government in Maharashtra will run under the Common Minimum Program (CMP). "We want the Centre to give the GST money soon to the state government. Will talk to Congress about CAA and NPR," added the CM.

"Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray as well as Minister in Maharashtra Government, Aaditya Thackeray called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister Office`s (PMO) tweeted. In the pictures shared by PMO, Uddhav and his son can be seen greeting the Prime Minister with a bouquet.

The CM is scheduled to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior BJP leader LK Advani.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Uddhav and PM Modi have cordial relations. "The relation of elder brother and younger brother continues between them," he said.