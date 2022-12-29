NSA ALERT in Madhya Pradesh: State government fears threat to communal harmony; Empowers District Magistrates to invoke National Security Act

NSA Alert in Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of New Year festivities and upcoming G20 events in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh government has issued an alert to its District Magistrate empowering them to be able to invoke National Security Act if needed. In a Gazette notification issued on December 26, the state government noted that certain elements may threaten to disrupt the communal harmony and thus the NSA can be invoked anytime between January 1 and March 31st if need be. It may be noted that the state is likely to host some G20 meetings in February and March and the dates are yet to be finalized.

"Whereas, there are reports with the State Government that certain elements are active and are likely to be active to threaten the communal harmony and commit act prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and the security of the state and whereas, having regard to such circumstances prevailing in the areas within the local limits of each District, the State Government is satisfied that it is necessary to authorize the concerned District Magistrate to exercise powers conferred under Section 3(3) of the National Security Act, 1980 (No. 65 of 1980)," reads the notification.

It further added, "Therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso sub-section (3) of Section 3 of the National Security Act, 1980 (No. 65 of 1980), the State Government hereby, authorize the concerned District Magistrate during the period from 1st January 2023 to 31st March 2023 within their respective Jurisdiction if satisfied, as provided in sub-section (2) of the said section to, exercise the powers of making an order of detention conferred by sub-section (2) of the said Section 3."

It may be noted that the state will also go to the polls next year and any incidents like riots or that related to anti-communal harmony may give a weapon to the opposition parties and may dampen BJP's prospects.