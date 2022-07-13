CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the National Eligibility Test of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the University Grants Commission (CSIR-UGC NET). From July 11, 2022, interested candidates can apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2022 through the official website. Applicants have until August 10, 2022 to complete the application form.

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022: Important Dates

Online registration and submission of Application Form through NTA Website: July 11, 2022.

The CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022 ends: August 10, 2022

Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee: August 10, 2022 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only: August 12 to 16, 2022

Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website: to be announced soon.

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022: Mode and Duration of Exam

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 available on the homepage.

For new users, click on the new registration option.

Enter the registration credentials.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application form.

Take a printout of the submitted CSIR UGC NET 2022 form for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET 2022: Registration Fee

General/EWS: Rs 1,000

OBC(NCL): Rs 500

SC/ST/Third gender: Rs 250

PwD: NIL

The Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test that is being held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges who meet the UGC eligibility criteria.