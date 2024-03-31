NTA Extends CUET-UG-2024 Application Deadline Again, Check New Date Here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been extended till April 5.

This is not the first time that NTA has extended the applications. Earlier, the agency announced its first deadline for the application to March 26 but later it extended it to March 31. "The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG-2024 has been extended up to 9:50 PM on April 5, 2024, based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (NTA), PTI reported.

"Candidates can also use school ID or any government ID with a photograph to facilitate identification," she added.

CUET-UG-24 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to 31. In 2022, the NTA introduced an entrance exam for students who are aiming to gain admission to central, state and private universities across the country.

The Agency has outlined a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG-2424, which includes computer-based teaching and pen-and-paper modes for various subjects. The subjects with high registration numbers will adopt a pen-and-paper mode, while others will remain computer-based, PTI reported.

As per earlier records, approximately 14.9 lakh registrations were done for CUET-UG.