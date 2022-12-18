NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 registration underway at jeemain.nta.nic.in check exam dates, timing, paper pattern, syllabus and more here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency has begun the registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2023 on December 15, 2022 and the application process is underway for the same. Interested and eligible students can apply for the JEE Main 2023 examination on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Important dates

JEE Main 2023 registration commencemnet: Dec 15, 2022

Last date to apply for JEE Main 2023: Jan 19, 2023

JEE Main 2023 Exam city intimation slip release date: Second week of January 2023

JEE main 2023 Admit cards release date: Third week of January 2023

JEE Main 2023 Exam dates: Jan 24, 25 and Jan 27 to Jan 31, 2023

JEE Main 2023 Exam pattern for BE/ B Tech courses

JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages and the paper will consist of questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects. 30 questions will be asked from each subject of which 20 will be in section A and 10 will be from section B. Section A will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and section B will comprise of questions for which numeric value will be required to fill for answers.

Students will have to do any 5 out of 10 questions from section B and the negative marking is applicable for both sections A and B.

JEE main 2023 paper will have total of 90 questions and students will be given 3 hours of time to solve the paper. JEE Main 2023 Syllabus

JEE Main 2023: Exam timing

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 paper in CBT mode and in two shifts- first shift will be from 9 am to 12pm and the second shift will be from 3pm to 6 pm. JEE Main 2022 Official Notification