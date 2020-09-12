NTA JEE Main 2020 results: Check full list of toppers

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 results was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Of the total candidates, 24 students scored 100 percentile. At least 74 per cent candidates who had registered for JEE-Mains appeared for the exam last week amid strict precautions in view of COVID-19.

The results have been announced for around 8.58 lakh students who had appeared in the JEE Main exam at 660 centres across the nation. Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is conducted twice a year. According to statistics available with the Ministry of Education, out of 8.58 lakh applicants, 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering test from September 1 to 6. The exam was conducted after being deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"JEE-Main is held twice a year. The previous one was held in January this year. Several students who did not appear for the exam in September may have done well in the January exam and hence did not feel the need to sit for the exam this time. We are ascertaining those numbers," said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a tweet.

Follow these steps to check your JEE Main result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'download result' for JEE Main result

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Download the JEE Main result and take a printout for future reference

Candidates who meet the required JEE Main 2020 cutoff marks will be eligible to apply for admission to various engineering institutions such as-Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

