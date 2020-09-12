हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JEE Main 2020

NTA JEE Main 2020 results: Check full list of toppers

At least 74 per cent candidates who had registered for JEE-Mains appeared for the exam last week amid strict precautions in view of COVID-19.

NTA JEE Main 2020 results: Check full list of toppers

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 results was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Of the total candidates, 24 students scored 100 percentile. At least 74 per cent candidates who had registered for JEE-Mains appeared for the exam last week amid strict precautions in view of COVID-19.

The results have been announced for around 8.58 lakh students who had appeared in the JEE Main exam at 660 centres across the nation. Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is conducted twice a year. According to statistics available with the Ministry of Education, out of 8.58 lakh applicants, 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering test from September 1 to 6. The exam was conducted after being deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHECK FULL LIST OF TOPPERS:

"JEE-Main is held twice a year. The previous one was held in January this year. Several students who did not appear for the exam in September may have done well in the January exam and hence did not feel the need to sit for the exam this time. We are ascertaining those numbers," said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a tweet.

Follow these steps to check your JEE Main result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on 'download result' for JEE Main result
Step 3: Enter login credentials
Step 4: Download the JEE Main result and take a printout for future reference

Candidates who meet the required JEE Main 2020 cutoff marks will be eligible to apply for admission to various engineering institutions such as-Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

Tags:
JEE Main 2020JEE Main 2020 resultsJEE Main resultsJEE Mains result 2020
Next
Story

JEE Main results 2020 announced: Check results at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • 45,62,414Confirmed
  • 76,271Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M25S

DNA: How Swami Vivekananda's speech made the whole world had 'enchanted'