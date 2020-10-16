NTA NEET result 2020 to be announced at 4 pm today — Details inside

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 Result: The result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 will be announced on Friday (October 16). The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result in online mode.

According to sources, the result is expected to be announced at 4 pm on Friday; however, an official announcement on the same is awaited. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body — ntaneet.nic.in or at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates should know that NEET 2020 result can only be downloaded up to 90 days from the date of declaration.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the NTA to announce the NEET Result 2020 on October 16. The court also observed that candidates who couldn't appear for the NEET UG exam 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, be given a chance to appear in the test on October 14.

NEET 2020 exams were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. About 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. Almost 300 candidates, who missed the exams on September 13 due to the pandemic, took the test on Wednesday (Oct 14).

How to check NEET 2020 results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

NEET Ranks 2020:

Along with the result, NTA would also release the NEET 2020 Rank List for All India Quota. The State-wise merit lists would be shared with the respective authorities which would conduct the counselling for 85 per cent medical and dental seats. For 15 per cent AIQ, the NEET Ranks and Marks are expected to vary.

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges.

