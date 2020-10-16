NTA NEET result 2020 to be announced today; final answer key shortly

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 on Friday (October 16). According to sources, the results will be announced at around 4 pm today at the NTA's official website for NEET, ntaneet.nic.in.

However, NTA has not yet released any notification regarding the timing of the NEET-UG results. As per the NTA officials, the NEET 2020 result is highly expected to be released in online mode.

Meanwhile, reports are there that the final answer key for the NEET exam will be released shortly. The candidates can check, and download the final answer key through the website — ntaneet.nic.in.

Also Read: NEET 2020 result to be announced today at ntaneet.nic.in — How to check scorecard on phone

The final answer key is only considered for declaration of the NEET result and is released just few hours before the declaration of the result displaying all the correct answers. The result is highly expected to be announced anytime soon.

Neet 2020 cut-off:

NEET cut-off is the minimum marks that candidates need to secure in the entrance exam to become eligible to apply for admission into MBBS/BDS courses. The cut-off changes every year depending on factors such as the difficulty level of the NEET exam, number of aspirants appearing for the exam, availability of seats, etc. and it also vary category wise.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates should know that NEET 2020 result can only be downloaded up to 90 days from the date of declaration.

Live TV

NEET 2020 exams were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. About 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. Almost 300 candidates, who missed the exams on September 13 due to the pandemic, took the test on Wednesday (Oct 14).