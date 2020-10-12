NTA NEET result: NEET Ranks 2020 to be announced with final result today

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) would be announcing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 and the final answer on Monday (October 12) at ntaneet.ac.in.

According to reports, NTA officials earlier confirmed that the NEET 2020 Result will be declared by October 12. However, NTA has yet not released any notification regarding the release date of the NEET-UG results. Once released, candidates can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body -- ntaneet.ac.in or at mcc.nic.in.

NEET Ranks 2020:

Along with the result, NTA would also release the NEET 2020 Rank List for All India Quota. The State-wise merit lists would be shared with the respective authorties which would conduct the counselling for 85 per cent medical and dental seats. For 15 per cent AIQ, the NEET Ranks and Marks are expected to vary.

NEET 2020 All-India Quota (AIQ) and State-wise Quota:

The NTA has reserved 15 per cent of seats under AIQ which include seats at government colleges (except in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, IP quota or seats reserved for wards of insured persons in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges, and at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges.

