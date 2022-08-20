NTA releases ICAR Entrance Exam 2022 schedule at icar.nta.nic.in, check time table here
NTA has extended the last date to apply for ICAR Entrance Exam 2022 till August 26, 2022, scroll down for ICAR exam schedule and direct link to apply.
ICAR Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the exam dates for ICAR Entrance exams for admission to UG, PG and Ph.D programmes for the academic year 2022-23. As per the official notification ICAR conduct the entrance examination for these courses in the month of September. Check the detailed schedule for ICAR Entrance exams 2022 below
ICAR Entrance Exam Date
- AIEEA (UG): September 13, 14 and 15, 2022
- AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D): September 20, 2022
ICAR Entrance Exam 2022- Direct Link To Apply
Along with the declaration of ICAR exam 2022 dates, NTA has also extended the last date for submission of online application forms till August 26, 2022. Check official notice here
Earlier the last date to apply for the ICAR 2022 entrance examination was August 19, however, candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can do so by visiting the official website icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now apply for ICAR 2022 till August 26 ( 5 PM) and pay the application fee up to 11.50 pm on August 26, 2022.
