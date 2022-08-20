ICAR Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the exam dates for ICAR Entrance exams for admission to UG, PG and Ph.D programmes for the academic year 2022-23. As per the official notification ICAR conduct the entrance examination for these courses in the month of September. Check the detailed schedule for ICAR Entrance exams 2022 below

ICAR Entrance Exam Date

AIEEA (UG): September 13, 14 and 15, 2022

AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D): September 20, 2022

Along with the declaration of ICAR exam 2022 dates, NTA has also extended the last date for submission of online application forms till August 26, 2022. Check official notice here

Earlier the last date to apply for the ICAR 2022 entrance examination was August 19, however, candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can do so by visiting the official website icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now apply for ICAR 2022 till August 26 ( 5 PM) and pay the application fee up to 11.50 pm on August 26, 2022.