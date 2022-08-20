NewsIndia
ICAR 2022

NTA releases ICAR Entrance Exam 2022 schedule at icar.nta.nic.in, check time table here

NTA has extended the last date to apply for ICAR Entrance Exam 2022 till August 26, 2022, scroll down for ICAR exam schedule and direct link to apply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 11:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NTA releases ICAR Entrance Exam 2022 schedule at icar.nta.nic.in, check time table here

ICAR Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the exam dates for ICAR Entrance exams for admission to UG, PG and Ph.D programmes for the academic year 2022-23. As per the official notification ICAR conduct the entrance examination for these courses in the month of September. Check the detailed schedule for ICAR Entrance exams 2022 below

ICAR Entrance Exam Date

  • AIEEA (UG): September 13, 14 and 15, 2022
  • AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D): September 20, 2022  

ICAR Entrance Exam 2022- Direct Link To Apply

Along with the declaration of ICAR exam 2022 dates, NTA has also extended the last date for submission of online application forms till August 26, 2022. Check official notice here

Earlier the last date to apply for the ICAR 2022 entrance examination was August 19, however, candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can do so by visiting the official website icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now apply for ICAR 2022 till August 26 ( 5 PM) and pay the application fee up to 11.50 pm on August 26, 2022.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?