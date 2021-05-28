हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NTPC

NTPC recruitment 2021: Check eligibility, vacancy and other details

The  NTPC has released notification for 280 vacant posts of Executive Engineer and the application process has begun on May 21.

Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)  Limited has released notification to fill 280 posts of Executive Engineer. The application process has begun on May 21 and will end on June 10, 2021. 

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NTPC: ntpccareers.net.

Vacancy
Electrical – 98 vacancies
Mechanical – 126 vacancies
Electronics/Instrumentation – 56 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria
Candidates with bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with minimum 65 percent marks, from respective Institute/ University.

Final year/ semester students are also eligible to apply.

The upper age limit of the candidate should be 27 years as of June 10, 2021.

Selection Process
The recruitment of the trainee posts will be done through GATE 2021 score. 

Before the final selection, candidates are required to go through a medical examination 

Selected candidates will also undergo one-year training at various NTPC plants.

Salary
Recruited candidates will be placed on a pay scale ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

