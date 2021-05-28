NTPC recruitment 2021: Check eligibility, vacancy and other details

New Delhi: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has released notification to fill 280 posts of Executive Engineer. The application process has begun on May 21 and will end on June 10, 2021.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NTPC: ntpccareers.net.

Vacancy

Electrical – 98 vacancies

Mechanical – 126 vacancies

Electronics/Instrumentation – 56 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with minimum 65 percent marks, from respective Institute/ University.

Final year/ semester students are also eligible to apply.

The upper age limit of the candidate should be 27 years as of June 10, 2021.

Selection Process

The recruitment of the trainee posts will be done through GATE 2021 score.

Before the final selection, candidates are required to go through a medical examination

Selected candidates will also undergo one-year training at various NTPC plants.

Salary

Recruited candidates will be placed on a pay scale ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

