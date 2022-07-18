NewsIndia
NTPC JOBS

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check eligibility, salary and more here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply online through the official website- careers.ntpc.co.in, scroll down for direct link and more details  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 09:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NTPC Recruitment 2022: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has invited the application for various posts in the organisation. Candidates can apply online for various posts through the official website- careers.ntpc.co.in. till 29 July 2022 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates 

Commencement of Application process- 15 July 2022
Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 July 2022
Vacancy Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

NTPC has released notification for recruitment to the 60 vacant posts in the organisation that include posts from RE, Contract Services, Finance, Accounts, P&S, IT, Safety and QA for Renewable Energy. 

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2022 

Educational Qualification:

The candidates would be able to check their educational qualifications and other eligibility once the notification is available.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to apply 

  • Go to the official website of NTPC Career Website careers.ntpc.co.in
  • Click on ‘12th July 2022 Recruitment of experienced professionals in the area of Renewable Energy, Advt No. 18/22. Online application from 15.07.2022’

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Direct LINK to apply

  • Enter your details correctly and make the payment.
  • Finally click submit button
  • Take the print of the application form.

