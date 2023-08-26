Nuh, Haryana: No Permission For Shobha Yatra On August 28, Sec 144 Imposed

New Delhi: BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar led Haryana Government has denied permission for Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra, a religious procession, to take place in Nuh district on August 28. The authorities have also imposed Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people, and suspended internet services in the district till August 28.

Talking to news agency ANI, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said that the permission for the yatra was denied and that some people still insisted on conducting it. He said that Section 144 was imposed to prevent any law and order situation.

The VHP has announced that they would organize the yatra in Nuh. However, the local police and intelligence agencies had expressed apprehensions of disturbance of peace and security in the district.

The Haryana government also cited the upcoming meeting of G20 Sherpa group, which is scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7, as another reason for denying the permission for the yatra.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur held a video conference with senior police officers of neighbouring states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh on Saturday. He called for a coordinated effort to deal with the situation effectively.

He said that there were inputs that certain organizations had invited people from Haryana and other states to reach Nuh on August 28 despite the denial of permission. He asked the police officers to monitor social media platforms and take action against those who try to incite violence or hatred through their speeches. He also asked them to set up barricades at interstate borders to stop any mobilization of people.

He said that ADGP Law and Order Mamta Singh would be the Nodal Officer and she would be stationed in Nuh. He also said that any incident that could disrupt communal harmony should be shared on a real-time basis so that preventive action could be taken on time.