trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654034
NewsIndia
NUH VIOLENCE

Nuh, Haryana: No Permission For Shobha Yatra On August 28, Sec 144 Imposed

Haryana government have also imposed Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people, and suspended internet services in the district till August 28

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 11:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nuh, Haryana: No Permission For Shobha Yatra On August 28, Sec 144 Imposed

New Delhi: BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar led Haryana Government has denied permission for Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra, a religious procession, to take place in Nuh district on August 28. The authorities have also imposed Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people, and suspended internet services in the district till August 28.

Talking to news agency ANI, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said that the permission for the yatra was denied and that some people still insisted on conducting it. He said that Section 144 was imposed to prevent any law and order situation.

The VHP has announced that they would organize the yatra in Nuh. However, the local police and intelligence agencies had expressed apprehensions of disturbance of peace and security in the district.


The Haryana government also cited the upcoming meeting of G20 Sherpa group, which is scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7, as another reason for denying the permission for the yatra.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur held a video conference with senior police officers of neighbouring states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh on Saturday. He called for a coordinated effort to deal with the situation effectively.

He said that there were inputs that certain organizations had invited people from Haryana and other states to reach Nuh on August 28 despite the denial of permission. He asked the police officers to monitor social media platforms and take action against those who try to incite violence or hatred through their speeches. He also asked them to set up barricades at interstate borders to stop any mobilization of people.

He said that ADGP Law and Order Mamta Singh would be the Nodal Officer and she would be stationed in Nuh. He also said that any incident that could disrupt communal harmony should be shared on a real-time basis so that preventive action could be taken on time.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train