NUH VIOLENCE

Nuh Violence: Authorities Reject VHP's Request To Resume Yatra After Communal Clashes

The development comes over a week after a 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in Palwal on August 13 decided to resume the VHP yatra from Nalhar temple in Nuh

Last Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:52 AM IST|Source: PTI
Gurugram: Authorities have denied permission to hold on August 28 the VHP's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July, police said on Tuesday. The Nuh district administration on Tuesday evening rejected the application for permission moved before it by the organizers of the yatra.

The development comes over a week after a 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in Palwal on August 13 decided to resume the VHP yatra from Nalhar temple in Nuh. Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia confirmed that the application seeking permission for the procession has been rejected.

When contacted, local VHP leader Devender Singh said he is not aware of the rejection of permission and asserted that there is "no need for any permission" for the yatra. At the 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' on August 13, it was decided that the yatra will resume from Nalhar temple in Nuh and pass through Firozpur Jhirka's Jhir and Shingar temples in the district.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after the VHP procession was attacked by mobs on July 31. Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.
 

