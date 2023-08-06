Nuh Violence - Bajrang Dal Leader's Murder: FIR Filed Against AAP Leader Amid Allegations of BJP Conspiracy

In the aftermath of the recent communal violence in Haryana's Sohna, a shocking incident has emerged involving the murder of Bajrang Dal leader, Pradeep Sharma. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Javed Ahmad, has been accused of orchestrating the attack on Sharma, sparking intense controversies. The AAP has vehemently denied any involvement and instead pointed fingers at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging a conspiracy to implicate their leader falsely. As the investigation unfolds, evidence supporting Ahmad's innocence has been submitted, raising questions about the involvement of other parties. The case has added fuel to the already tense political climate in the region.

AAP Leader Javed Ahmad Accused

In connection with the alleged murder, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Javed Ahmad has been accused. The AAP, however, claims that this accusation is part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



AAP Alleges BJP's Involvement

The AAP contends that the BJP's influence has been rejected by the people of Haryana, leading the BJP to resort to divisive tactics. According to the AAP, the BJP engineers riots and then files false FIRs against leaders from other parties. The registration of a false FIR against Javed Ahmad is seen as a part of this alleged conspiracy.

Evidence Supporting Ahmad's Innocence

The AAP has provided evidence to support Javed Ahmad's innocence, showing that he was more than 100 kilometers away from the scene of the crime at the time of the incident. Mobile location data and video footage have been handed over to the police in support of this claim.

Demand for a Thorough Investigation

The AAP is fully cooperating with the investigation and urges the police to conduct a thorough inquiry. They also question why a significant number of police officers were absent during the violence and why the Police Chief was on leave during that period.

CID Information and CM's Alleged Concealment

AAP leader Anurag Dhandha disclosed that the CID had informed the Chief Minister about the violence ten days prior. However, the Home Minister claimed that neither the CID nor the police had provided any information. This discrepancy raises suspicions about the Chief Minister's potential involvement in the events, necessitating a comprehensive investigation.

Victim's Death and Complaint

Pradeep Sharma, the victim of the attack, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The case was filed based on a complaint by Bajrang Dal worker Pawan Kumar, who was present with Sharma in the car during the attack.

Kumar's Account of the Incident

Kumar stated that while they were returning from Nooh, Javed forcibly stopped their vehicle around 10:30 PM on the night of the incident. He claimed that on Javed's orders, around 25 to 30 people attacked them, resulting in Sharma's fatal injury. Gunshots were also reportedly heard during the incident.

Gurugram Police's Swift Action

Gurugram Police Commissioner K. Ramachandran assured that the police took swift and strong action to maintain law and order in the region after the recent incident in Nooh and other unfortunate incidents of arson and violence in Gurugram. He emphasized that the police's actions were based on the law and evidence, including arrests and detentions of suspects.

