New Delhi: As an affer-effect of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet Muhammad, a BJP councillor from Rajasthan has resigned from the party. Tabassum Mirza who was serving as BJP's councillor from ward number 14 of Kota Municipal Corporation, South took this action as a sign of protest against Sharma's remarks. According to a PTI report, she submitted her resignation letter to party's state unit chief Satish Poonia and Kota district president Krishan Kumar Soni on Monday (June 13). She clearly stated why she is planning to leave in the letter.

Tabassum Mirza who joined the BJP a decade ago felt she couldn't continue to work with the party any further after the controversy.

In her letter, as quoted by PTI she wrote, "If I continue to be member of BJP and support it despite there being so much (against Prophet), there would be none other bigger offender than me. Now my consciousness has awakened and I can no longer continue to work in the party."

Nupur Sharma comment row: Here's what happened

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been in the eye of the storm ever since she purportedly made controversial comments during a TV debate. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter.

The BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality. Last week, in several parts of the nation, including the national capital, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, people were seen protesting against the controversial statements against Prophet Muhammad.

