New Delhi: Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were also reported from several parts of the country on Friday (June 10, 2022) following the inflammatory statements of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. This comes as the row over the comments on the Prophet by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has blown up, leading to global outrage. Several parts of the country witnessed massive protests against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been in the eye of the storm ever since she purportedly made controversial comments during a TV debate.

In several parts of the nation, including the national capital, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, people were seen protesting against the controversial statements against Prophet Muhammad.

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: 2 killed, many critically injured in Ranchi

Two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi over the comments made by two suspended BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Saturday. Internet has also been suspended in the district, they added.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 10 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, to control any further flareups, they said. Over two dozen people were injured in the clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday, officials said.

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Stone pelting, protests in UP cities

UP Police have arrested more than 130 people from six districts of the state after people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur and protests broke out after Friday prayers over a non-suspended BJP leader's recent remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

"As many as 136 protesting miscreants were arrested from six districts of the state till 9.45 pm on Friday," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. He said 45 protesters were arrested from Saharanpur, 37 from Prayagraj, 23 people from Ambedkar Nagar, 20 from Hathras, seven from Moradabad, and four from Firozabad district.

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Violence in West Bengal's Howrah

The internet services have been suspended till 6 am on June 13 in Howrah district in wake of protests on Friday and the current situation in West Bengal. Earlier on Friday, a huge crowd gathered at Howrah in West Bengal to protest. Earlier in the day, a massive crowd also gathered to protest at Park Circus in Kolkata adding to the resentment against the sacked leaders.

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Protests in Bihar over insult to Prophet

Protests broke out in at least three districts of Bihar on Friday over derogatory remarks. Processions were taken out, after the Friday namaaz, in Bhojpur, Muzaffarpur and Nawada districts where the protestors blocked roads for several hours, police said.

As per the town police station in-charge Ram Vilas Chaudhary, the protesters, who marched from Badi Masjid to Gopali Chowk, did not indulge in violence but raised "inflammatory slogans with religious overtones", which triggered tension in the area, prompting many shopkeepers to down their shutters. No FIR was lodged nor was any arrest made, he added.

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Protests erupt in parts of Maharashtra

A large number of people were seen participating in a protest march in Maharashtra`s Solapur against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. A number of women carried out a march, protesting over the controversial religious statements against the Prophet in Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil confirmed that the situation across the state is under control.

"I would like to tell people of the state that situation across Maharashtra is under control & peaceful. Everyone, from all religious backgrounds, must try & continue that peace. Police were prepared. Only peaceful protests were seen in the state," said Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil.

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Massive protest at Delhi`s Jama Masjid

A massive protest broke out at Delhi`s Jama Masjid which have been later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site. "No call for protest given by Masjid. We don`t know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi`s people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," Shahi Imam of Delhi`s Jama Masjid told media persons.

Meanwhile, over the last few days, several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by a few BJP leaders. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter. The BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality.

(With agency inputs)