Jammu and Kashmir

Nupur Sharma comment row: Curfew continues for 2nd day in Jammu and Kashmir's violence-hit areas

Jammu and Police administration deployed heavy security forces in the town as precautionary measures after tensions flared up on Thursday. 

Nupur Sharma comment row: Curfew continues for 2nd day in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s violence-hit areas

New Delhi: With an aim to maintain peace in violence-hit areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the curfew has been extended for the second consecutive day in Ramban, Bhaderwah and Kishtwar areas of the union territory. Internet services also remain suspended after tension erupted due to a social media post.

Jammu and Police administration deployed heavy security forces in the town as precautionary measures after tensions flared up on Thursday over a social media post.

The tensions prevailed on Thursday after a purported video went viral in which instigating announcement was being made from a mosque in Baderwah, Jammu. Following this, a case was registered at Bhaderwah Police Station.

Police Media Centre Jammu said, "Action has been taken under the law. A case has been registered at Police Station Bhaderwah. Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared."

Two separate FIRs have been registered. According to officials, the situation is under control.Union Minister Jitendra Singh made an appeal to maintain peace and said he is in constant touch with officials.

Singh, who represents the Udhampur constituency in Lok Sabha, said that District Collector Doda and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and monitoring the situation.

