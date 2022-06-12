New Delhi: The Mumbai police officials on Saturday (June 11, 2022) informed that the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been summoned by Mumbai police to appear at Mumbai`s Pydhonie police station on June 25. Mumbai police`s summon was regarding the enquiry and recording of Sharma`s statement, the officials said. Police earlier filed a case against her on a complaint filed by Raza Academy. The development comes as the row over the comments on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has blown up, leading to global outrage.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station in the city earlier this week after her comments about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy. Earlier, Mumbai police had asked for a video of the debate from the concerned news channel.

In the past several days, many countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned the remarks made by a few BJP leaders. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter.

The BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality.

(With agency inputs)