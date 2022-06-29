Two youths beheaded a youth in Udaipur, Rajasthan for posting on social media supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's statement. There has been tension around this incident. Meanwhile, expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal received an e-mail threatening to kill him in the early hours of Wednesday. Sharing the video, Naveen said, "Somebody threatened me and said in the mail that 'now it is your turn."

Naveen Jindal: The E-Mail Reads...

'Naveen Kumar terrorist now it's your turn to be beheaded.' In a post on Twitter, Naveen Jindal said he received three mails on Wednesday morning. A video of the brutal murder was also sent. It has been said that the same situation is going to happen to Naveen and his family. Incidentally, Naveen had received death threats earlier in the Prophet's controversy.

Meanwhile, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned the brutal incident. He said, "I strongly condemn the incident in Udaipur. The law does not allow anyone to be murdered. We can't take the law into our own hands. It's a crime. But at the same time, we demand that Nupur Sharma should be arrested." In his statement, he urged the administration to take strict action in the matter.

It is to be noted that around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, two of the accused youths, Mohammad Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammad Gosh, entered the tailor's shop in Dhanmondi area. They initially gave the size of the shirt to the deceased tailor. He then hit the man on the head and neck with a sharp weapon. The killers also recorded videos of the incident. It was then posted on social media. The accused made objectionable comments on multiple issues in the video. The Prime Minister was even threatened with murder. The two killers also threatened to shave off Nupur Sharma. Kanhaiya Lal had posted on social media supporting Nupur Sharma's statement.