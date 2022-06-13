New Delhi: Over 200 people have been arrested and the situation in parts of West Bengal, where violent protests had erupted over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, is under control, DGP Manoj Malaviya said on Monday (June 13, 2022). He further informed that till now, 42 cases have been registered for rioting, arson and damage to the public property.

"We will ensure maximum punishment for all accused," the West Bengal DGP said.

"All senior officers including ADGs are in the respective areas. Raids are taking place," DGP Manoj Malaviya added and said that the police is identifying trouble mongers.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet

"We will arrest all accused and no one will be spared. We are collecting evidence and ensuring through area domination," he said.

Protests against remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP functionary had turned violent last week in a few districts of the state, including Howrah and Murshidabad, with the administration suspending internet services and restricting the movement of people.

Petition in Calcutta HC for NIA probe into West Bengal violence

Meanwhile, petitions were filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday, seeking an NIA investigation into the violent protests in West Bengal over the inflammatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, and the deployment of the Army to control the situation.

One of the two petitioners prayed before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava for an investigation by the NIA, claiming that the violence was affecting national integrity. The other petitioner prayed for the deployment of the Army in view of the violence.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV