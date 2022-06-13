Kolkata Police has summoned expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Hazrat Mohammad. She has been directed to appear before the Narakonda police station on June 20. She has also been summoned by the Mumbai Police along with Kolkata. It is to be noted that an FIR has also been lodged against Nupur in Theni in addition to the Narakonda police station in West Bengal.

The former BJP leader had made a controversial remark on Hazrat Mohammad (Prophet Comment Row). Protests have erupted across the country against her remarks. The protests has also come to different districts of Bengal. There have been road blockades in different parts of Howrah since last Thursday. One car shop was set on fire. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a message to the protesters to bring the situation under control. "Why should the people of Bengal suffer the consequences of injustice done by the leaders of other states?" Instead, she suggested lodging complaints against the BJP leader at various police stations in Bengal. Following her advice, FIRs are being lodged at multiple police stations in the state.

According to police sources, a case has been registered against Nupur Sharma under sections 153(A), 295(A), 298 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Narakonda police station. The summons were also sent on Monday. However, it is not yet clear whether the expelled BJP leader will appear or not.

Protests and blockades have been going on in different parts of the state for two to three days due to the BJP leader's remarks. The police administration of the district took strict action in the incidents like blockade of Bethuadahari rail station in Nadia, vandalism of trains. A total of 25 people have been arrested after conducting searches till late in the night. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Nakashipara area. Meanwhile, apart from Nadia, several places in Howrah and Murshidabad have been set on fire. The Chief Minister warned of unrest but it did not do much. So the administration is worried about suppressing the anti-people situation. The Chief Secretary will hold a virtual meeting with the District Magistrates on Monday afternoon.