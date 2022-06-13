In spite of the administration's stern warning, the unrest continues in Bengal due to the Prophet's Comment Row controversy. The rail blockade at Barasat in North 24 Parganas started on Monday morning. A group of protesters protested by setting fire in the railway tracks near Kazipara in Barasat. Due to which the train movement of Sealdah-Hasnabad section has been disrupted since morning. In the first working day of the week, such blockade causes ultimate problem for commuters.

On Monday morning, a group of protesters came down on the railway tracks near Kazipara in Barasat (Barasat) and started a blockade. A fire was set on the railway track. As a result, the movement of trains on the Up and Down lines of the Sealdah-Hasnabad section was blocked. The passengers suffers as they stucks in this way when they go out to work in the morning. They have to try to get to the destination on an alternative route. Due to the rail blockade, the pressure on the road also increases. About half an hour later, the Barasat police lifted the blockade.

Protests over the controversial remarks of Delhi BJP leaders on Hazrat Mohammad have spread everywhere. After rail and road blockades in different parts of Howrah, unrest broke out in Nadia on Sunday. Thousands of people took part in the protest march near Bethuadahari police station. The streets were blocked by protesters. It is alleged that bricks were thrown from there. The protesters then reached Bethuadahari Rail station and allegedly boarded the Ranaghat-Lalgola MEMU train and vandalised it. Long-distance trains were stranded at various stations due to unrest. Later, with the help of the railway police, the blockade was lifted. However, on Monday morning, there were reports of unrest in different parts of Nadia.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sent a strong message to the protesters as the public life was severely disrupted due to road blockades at several places including Howrah's Bagnan. She said from Nabanna that if anyone wants to agitate, go to Delhi. Don't create problems for the common man by blocking here. Inspite of her warning there are series of blockades and unrest in Bengal all around.