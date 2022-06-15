Again an explosive remark made by leader of the opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari. This time he called for a bulldozer government in the state. He also targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. On Tuesday, a meeting was held by Suvendu in Tamlibandh area of Bankura. From there, he attacked the Trinamool on several issues. He attacked the state in the context of unrest in different parts of the state over the Prophet's controversy. He claimed that proper steps were not taken to deal with the situation. He said, "West Bengal has been damaged for four days. National Highway 4 was blocked for 13 hours on Thursday. When Yogiji is doing lathicharge, making good use of bulldozers, the Chief Minister of our state is saying with folded hands that you get up."

On this day, In the hint, Suvendu Adhikari explained that Bengal would have been calm long ago if he had walked in the Yogi's path. The people of the state did not have to suffer. He told the Chief Minister, "As long as Mamata Banerjee is there, rohingyas will enter through the border of Bangladesh. And it will strike the whole of India." Then he made an explosive comment. He said, "Let's tighten the saffron danda and bring in a bulldozer government. The new government will remove the garbage by running bulldozers." There is naturally a controversy surrounding this bulldozer remark of the opposition leader.

It may be recalled that BJP leader Nupur Sharma had made controversial remarks about Hazrat Mohammad. 20 countries have criticised the comments. Bengal is also hot in its heat. Tension has been prevailing in different parts of Howrah since last Thursday. Apart from this, there is unrest and protests in the district. National highways were also blocked in Dhulagarh and other sub-districts on Friday. Protesters set fire to the police kiosk. There was unrest at various places in Howrah and Murshidabad on Saturday. On Sunday too, pictures of unrest emerged from different parts of the country.