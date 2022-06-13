New Delhi: Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad has not just caused a jolt to India's diplomatic ties with gulf countries but also in the country as protests shook several cities last week. The protests against Nupur's statements also turned violent in many cities and districts causing turmoil and disturbance. While people have protested against Nupur Sharma's comments and called them insensitive, there have been a few eminent personalities who have voiced support for the now-notorious suspended BJP leader.

Prophet Row: 'Sickening display of hatred & death threats' says Gautam Gambhir

BJP MP from East Delhi former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has also opened up on the Prophet Mohammad comment issue, where he condemned the death threats to a woman (Nupur Sharma) even after she had apologised. He wrote on his Twitter: "Silence of so called ‘secular liberals’ on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely DEAFENING!"

Prophet Row: 'If telling the truth is rebellion, then I am also a rebel' says MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur lent her support to Nupur Sharma saying, "If telling the truth is rebellion, then by that coin, I am also a rebel." Talking with reporters a few days ago, she had also said, "This is true that there (Gyanvapi) was a temple of Lord Shiva. It is there and it will be there. Calling it a fountain is wrong. Our deities are sanatan. If you insult them, we will also tell the truth. You tell our truth and it will be accepted by us. But why does it pain you when we tell the truth? This means somewhere history is dirty."

Prophet Row: I am supporting Nupur as an individual, says former councillor from Safdarjung Radhika Abrol

Former councillor from Safdarjung Radhika Abrol had shared a video on Facebook in support of Nupur Sharma. However, the video was taken down. Later, in an interview with Indian Express, she said, "I am supporting Nupur as an individual. Just because I am linked to an organisation that doesn’t mean that I don’t have my own thoughts. There is space for open thinking in our party."

Prophet Row: 'Nupur is entitled to her opinions' says actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is known for her controversial opinions also came out in support of Nupur Sharma. She had shared a Facebook post on it which read, "Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yoursel..."

Prophet Row: 'I support Nupur Sharma' says Dutch legislator Geert Wilders

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders had extended his support to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma amid the controversies over her comment on the Prophet Muhammad. He spoke in favour of Nupur who is currently receiving death threats. Geert Wilders, who is known for repeatedly taking a tough stance against Islamic extremism in his country, said, “It is ridiculous that Arab and Islamic countries are angered by Indian politician Nupur Sharma’s statement for speaking the truth about Prophet Muhammad who indeed married Aisha when she was six years old and consumed the marriage when she was nine. Why does India apologize?”

