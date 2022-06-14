NewsIndia
NUPUR SHARMA

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Where is 'SHE', whose remarks on Prophet created nationwide furore?

The Delhi Police had confirmed that it has provided security to Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 01:24 PM IST
  • The Bharatiya Janata Party had suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership
  • Since she and her family were getting death threats, they were provided with police security
  • Not just in India, Nupur Sharma's comments have been sharply criticised by the Arab nations

New Delhi: Her comments on Prophet Mohammad have led to upheaval not only within the country but across the Middle East and several other Muslim nations. Nupur Sharma has been at the Centre of controversy ever since her she made remarks on the Prophet in a TV interview. While the Opposition has asked for her sacking and some have even gone on to make drastic comments, the question is - where is Nupur Sharma currently?

According to sources, ever since her remarks led to nationwide furore, suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma has maintained a lowand have been kept under heavy security. Since she and her family were getting death threats, they were provided with police security. "Nupur Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official had said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.":@CPDelhi I'm being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I've communicated same to @DelhiPolice. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members...," tweeted Nupur Sharma on May 27. 

The Delhi Police had confirmed that it has provided security to Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks.

Nupur Sharma has been in the eye of the storm as her comments also attracted a letter from the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) warning of suicide bombings in Indian cities to avenge the insult to the Prophet.  The inflammatory remarks made by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal have also caused an uproar in the Arab world too. Many Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain condemned the controversial remarks of Nupur Sharma. 

