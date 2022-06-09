New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad sparked a row. Since the former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, Nupur Sharma, got suspended from the party, a lot of facts have surfaced over the ongoing Prophet Muhammad controversy.

Nupur Sharma has been in the eye of the storm as her comments also attracted a letter from the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) warning of suicide bombings in Indian cities to avenge the insult to the Prophet.

FIRs against Nupur Sharma, Owaisi, others

In the latest development, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has registered two separate cases in connection with alleged hate speeches made by various political leaders of different parties. A senior police official said that those who have been named in the FIRs are former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal and Nupur Sharma, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari and Swami Yati Narasimhananda.

"We have lodged the FIR against those who were spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility. The FIRs against multiple individuals cut across religions. We will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest in the cyber space. They are compromising with the social fabric of the country," said a senior police official.

Opposition demands Nupur Sharma's arrest

Meanwhile, the opposition stepped up pressure for legal action against the forer BJP spokeperson and demanded her arrest. Dismissing the saffron party's suspension of its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expulsion of its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as mere "drama" and "sham", the opposition parties called for strict legal action against the two. Congress, while asking why those responsible for putting out offensive comments had not been arrested yet, said it was unacceptable for the nation to apologise for such mistakes.

Nupur Sharma's remarks rile Arab nations

The inflammatory remarks made by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal have caused an uproar in the Arab world too. Many Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain condemned the controversial remarks of Nupur Sharma. While Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it reaffirms its permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion and refuses to prejudice all religious figures and symbols, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain stressed the importance of respecting all religious beliefs, symbols and personalities.

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India

The AQIS issued a threat letter on Monday, saying that it will launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight for the honour of the Prophet”. All the states are now on high alert. The letter states, “Saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments.”

Communal clash in Kanpur

A communal clash broke out in Kanpur after members of one community started forcing the closure of shops in the Beconganj area after the Friday prayers. The members had announced the closure of the market in protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma`s purported derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. After Friday prayers, members of one community started getting the shops closed and the other community protested over this.

Nupur Sharma receives death threats, Police gives security

The Delhi Police has also provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, officials said on Tuesday. She had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving. "Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official said.

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma

The BJP suspended Nupur Sharma under rule 10 (a) of its constitution which states that the national president if he so desires, may suspend any member and then start disciplinary proceedings against him. Breach of discipline includes acting or carrying on propaganda against any programme or decision of the party. "Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," the letter said.

Boycott Qatar Airways trends on Twitter

Boycott Qatar Airways as hashtags made it to the trending list on Twitter after twitteratis started reacting to the comment made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the reaction of the middle eastern country to it. The netizens hit back and said that the country that gave citizenship to Maqbool Fida Hussain (MF Hussain), who made headlines after he made nude and obscene photos of Hindu deities, is advising India on blasphemy over a statement by Nupur Sharma. Qatar Airways got caught in the cross fire of tweets and as the netizens want the company to get banned in India as the company belongs to the middle-eastern nation.

Political reactions:

Shashi Tharoor- Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also BJP over the controversial statement of its leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor tagged a post which said that supermarkets in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain removed Indian products after insulting remarks were made by ruling party leaders. "Object lesson: Those who express bigotry at home should be aware of the consequences abroad. India has enjoyed a proud standing in the world, which is being undermined by the irresponsibility of the communal-minded who have been allowed free rein for too long by the ruling party," he tweeted.

Uddhav Thackeray- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the country had to bear the humiliation due to unwarranted remarks by a Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson. The chief minister said, "Due to a statement of a spokesperson of the BJP, the nation had to bear the humiliation. Here, in the state BJP is making issues about loudspeakers & other things."

Mehbooba Mufti- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said, “BJP-led Government was not in a mood to take action against their spokespersons, but they had no way left when Gulf countries increased pressure.” She added, “We all Muslims can tolerate anything but can't tolerate comments against the beloved Prophet (PBUH). A Muslim can even sacrifice life for the dignity of the Prophet.”

Dutch politician Geert Wilders- The Dutch politician and member of the Legislature of the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, posted a series of tweets in support of the statement. In a tweet, he claimed that Nupur Sharma gave the right information. India should stand in her support. He said there was no question of India apologising. He also feels that Indians need to stand by Nupur Sharma.

Mayawati- Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday urged BJP to take legal actions against the users of offensive language for religion and send them to jail. Taking to Twitter, she said," The use of offensive language for any religion is not appropriate. In this matter, BJP should also strictly tighten the noose on its people. Only suspending and expelling them will not work, but they should be sent to jail under strict laws."

K.T. Rama Rao- Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday said that the BJP should first apologise to Indians at home for spewing hatred day in and day out. In a tweet, Rama Rao asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why should India as a country apologise to the international community for the hate speeches of BJP bigots. "It is BJP that should apologise; not India as a Nation Your party should first apologise to Indians at home for spewing & spreading hatred day in day out," wrote KTR, as the TRS leader and state minister is popularly known.

(With agency inputs)