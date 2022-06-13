Nupur Sharma row controversy: Maharashtra police on Monday registered a case against a 22-year-man for posting a social media post in support of now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made controversial religious remark against Prophet Muhammad, reported PTI quoting an official. As per the report, a person saw the message posted by the accused, Mukesh Chavan, on his Facebook page and filed a police complaint, the official from Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi town here said. Nupur Sharma, ex-BJP’s spokersperson made controversial statement against Prophet Muhammad during a heated television debate. Her remarks triggered aggressive response across the country from the minority community, who have been demanding the politcian’s arrest. Seveal Islamic nations including Saudi Arabia and Qatar have also expressed their displeasure over Sharma’s comments.

About the post, accused Chavan had written "I support Nupur Sharma" on his Facebook status along with a message and a picture of the suspended BJP functionary, the official said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Narpoli police registered a case against Chavan under Indian Penal Code Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far in this connection.

The post sent across a wrong message in society and hurt the religious sentiments of the complainant, the FIR said.

In another such incident, the Bhiwandi police on Sunday detained a 19-year-old Muslim man for allegedly posting a derogatory remark on Prophet Mohammad and showing support to Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments, an official earlier said.

The accused was taken into custody by the police after a tense situation prevailed in the town over his viral social media post, which angered members of the Muslim community, he said.

Meanwhile, Nupur Sharma is facing a number of cases and police summons in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

(With PTI inputs)