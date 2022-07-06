Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma has written a letter to the Narkeldanga police station seeking time in connection with the controversial remarks about the Prophet. According to Kolkata Police sources, Nupur has sought time again stating that her life is in danger. But this time Kolkata Police is reluctant to give time to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Kolkata Police sources said that an email will be sent to Nupur Sharma for an early appearance after rejecting the plea. The Kolkata Police has already issued a look out notice in the name of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Earlier, on May 27, Nupur Sharma, the now suspended leader of the BJP, had made controversial remarks about the Prophet. Due to which unrest is spreading in different states of the country. Various parties have filed cases against Nupur Sharma in different states including West Bengal. Two complaints were lodged at Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations in Kolkata. Following which the police summoned Nupur Sharma. But she didn't show up. Instead, Nupur Sharma moved the Supreme Court demanding transfer of cases filed in different states to Delhi. Her appeal was dismissed by the Supreme Court. The next day, the Kolkata Police issued a lookout notice against Nupur Sharma.

Also Read: Prophet Comment Row: My life is in danger, PLEASE allow..., Nupur Sharma urges to Mamata Banerjee's police

The Supreme Court has issued a final reprimand to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on the Prophet. Nupur pleaded for transfer of cases filed in different states to Delhi together. That appeal was also dismissed by the Supreme Court. A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala of the apex court remarked that the situation in the country has worsened due to unwise comments. The unfortunate incident that happened in Udaipur is also the result of Nupur's comments.