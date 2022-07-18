NEW DELHI: Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from the party over her alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed and Islam, has once again approached the top court citing ''renewed death threats''. In her fresh petition, Sharma has also sought protection from her possible arrest and requested the highest court to club all nine cases filed against her across India.

Sharma also stated that after the Supreme Court's "unexpected and strong criticism" of her statements, she has been getting renewed death threats from unknown persons, which has put her life in grave danger.

It may be recalled that she was suspended from the BJP for making hateful comments on Prophet Muhammad and Islam while participating in a TV debate show nearly two months ago, which led to a diplomatic row besides huge protests in India.

Earlier too, Sharma had urged the Supreme Court to club all the FIRs filed against her but the court had made some scathing comments against her. She had then withdrawn her plea. Now she's argued that "fringe elements have renewed" rape and death threats since then. She'd cited death threats in her earlier plea as well.

It may be recalled that the SC came down heavily on Nupur Sharma over her televised remarks on Prophet Muhammad and said that she is ''single-handedly responsible'' for the unrest in the country.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala had then said, "We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer, it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country. She is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."

The court had also suggested that Nupur Sharma should have apologised to the nation on national TV. Several cases have been registered against Nupur Sharma for hurting religious sentiments in Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, West Bengal and Mumbai.