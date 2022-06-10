Nupur Sharma controversy: A week after the Kanpur communal clashes, similar incidents of violence and slogan-shouting were reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and Saharanpur after Friday prayers as people started protesting against the controversial remarks by former BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, reported ANI. Video released by news agency ANI shows miscreants hurling stones at the police force as they try to take charge of the situation in Prayagraj’s Atala. Meanwhile, in Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans seeking action against the former BJP spokespersons. Similar scenes were reported in other cities of Uttar Pradesh including Moradabad and Lucknow. In some localities in other cities of the state, Muslims downed their shutters in protest against Sharma`s statement.

In some places, Muslims submitted memorandums to district officials listing their demands.

#WATCH | Stones hurled during clashes in Atala area of UP's Prayagaraj over controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. pic.twitter.com/fZGmQYezs7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2022

Trouble began in Atala in Prayagraj after the prayers when protesters started shouting slogans. The police tried to prevent the protesters from moving in different directions. However, some of the protesters pelted stones at the police that retaliated with tear gas shells.

In Lucknow, thousands of protesters at the Tile Wali Masjid were prevented by the police from crossing the barricades.

Additional Director General (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said the situation adequate forces had been deployed to ensure peace.

He said that the situation was being closely monitored and authorities were keeping a close vigil on social media too.

Prayagraj ADG's vehicle damaged during protests

#WATCH Prayagraj ADG's vehicle damaged after a protest erupted in Atala area over controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, earlier today The ADG was on ground to control the law&order situation as a protest erupted pic.twitter.com/lCCYrTyBOq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2022

Prayagraj ADG's vehicle was damaged after a protest erupted in the Atala area over controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal on Friday. The ADG was on the ground to control the law and order situation as a protest erupted.

Yogi Adityanath to take strict actions against hooligans

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed to take strict actions against hooligans after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various cities in the state. Officials like ACS Home Awanish Awasthi, acting DGP, ADG Law and Order, are monitoring the situation from police HQs.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI)