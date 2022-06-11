Kolkata: As violent protests erupted in parts of Bengal amid Nupur Sharma's controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP, blaming the ruling party at Centre for inciting tension. The Chief Minister's official Twitter account posted today in Bengali which roughly translates to, "As I have said before, for the past two days, incidents of violence have brought life to a standstill in Howrah. There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots - but these things will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. Why should people suffer because of BJP's sin?"

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc remained imposed and internet services suspended in Howrah, which on Friday (June 10) witnessed violent protests against controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Assembly of five or more people in procession or carrying any dangerous weapon or any act that is likely to cause disturbance to public tranquillity and breach of the peace is prohibited in Uluberia, Panchla and Jagatballavpur areas and along with the railway stations and the national highway in these areas from June 10-15, they said. Internet services also remained suspended across the district and it will continue till June 13.

Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad. Agitators resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the police in Howrah district.

Not just Bengal, violent protests have been seen across India. In Jharkhand's Ranchi, two people succumbed to the injuries that they sustained during the protests. The Ranchi administration had imposed a curfew in the city appealing to the people to stay at home. The protest had turned violent after the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation were reported.

Earlier Mamata Banerjee had said that Nupur Sharma should be arrested. "I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence but also the division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity," the Bengal CM had said. Mamata added, "I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony."